Experts offer tips to relieve stress and anxiety of remote learning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some students are just days away from heading back to the classroom while others are getting ready to start online. It’s a new way of learning for a lot of students, but there are things you can do to make the transition easier.

Online learning is nothing new, but the scale that it will be implemented this school year is causing a lot of anxiety for teachers and students.

There are a lot of distractions at home when it comes to remote learning, and experts say it is important to stay organized and have a schedule so you don’t fall behind.

Another tip is to have a designated learning space to keep distractions at a minimum.

K.L. Allen, with WGU Ohio Online University, says the most important tip is to relax and don’t think you’re alone.

“Realize that the same quality is still there. You have that support system, you have your faculty, your mentors and at the end of the day, you have other students going through the same thing you are going through that will be a support system for you as well,” Allen said.

It is important to have clear communication with the school you attend and teachers.

Also, make sure you take breaks while learning online. Get outside and take a few minutes to re-energize.