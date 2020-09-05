Exercise could worsen long-term effects from COVID-19 after recovery

Cardiac MRI testing of 100 adults found nearly 80 had structural changes to their hearts

(CNN) – Exercise could have detrimental effects for a person not too far removed from COVID-19 recovery.

A Jama Cardiology study details how COVID-19 patients have risks for heart problems. Cardiac MRI testing of 100 adults found nearly 80 had structural changes to their hearts.

Six-in-10 were found to have inflammation of the heart muscle that can lead to more serious issues or even deadly outcomes.

So, factoring-in exercise, which can add stress to a heart, heightens the concern of many doctors.

A Jama study author recommends anyone who’s recovered from COVID-19 symptoms to undergo a cardiac MRI, so potential inflammation can be found.

It is advised to wait of at least six months from symptom recovery before getting back into a rigorous exercise routine.