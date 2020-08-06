EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: DeWine speaks to NBC4 after positive COVID-19 test

The governor added his positive COVID-19 test is a big surprise because are "we're not around hardly anybody"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he is feeling “good” and the news of his positive COVID-19 is a “big surprise.”

In exclusive video shot by NBC4 as the governor and First Lady Fran DeWine arrived at the Governor’s Mansion in Bexley, reporter Ted Hart asked the governor how he was feeling. The governor responded shrugging, “[I] feel good,” shaking his head yes to say he has no symptoms of the virus.

The governor added his positive COVID-19 test is a big surprise because are “we’re not around hardly anybody.”

First Lady DeWine waved when asked how she is feeling. The governor’s office said she will also be receiving a COVID-19 test, and they will quarantine for 14 days in their home in Cedarville.

Governor DeWine was tested for COVID-19 Thursday in Cleveland when preparing to meet with President Donald Trump who is in town. The president wished him well on the tarmac of the Cleveland airport.

“A very good friend of mine just tested positive,” said Trump. “Our great governor, Governor of Ohio, DeWine just tested positive, just here. And we want to wish him the best.”

Trump went on to praise Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

The governor’s office said Husted also took a COVID-19 test, and his results came back negative.