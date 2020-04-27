Ever since the stay-at-home order was issued, what have you missed the most?

As Ohio starts the reopening process, a lot of people said they're looking forward to making up for lost time

(WKBN) – It’s been more than two months now since state leaders issued a stay-at-home order for Ohio. Now, plans are in the works to slowly reopen the state.

We talked to people around the community about what they’ve been missing the most and what they hope to be able to do soon.

“I just miss how things used to be. What do they call this, a new normal? That’s too weird.”

A new normal that has most people missing family.

“I miss getting the hugs from the grandkids.”

“My friends and my family and my grandchildren.”

“Socializing with friends and socializing closely with family.”

“I was going to celebrate my 70th birthday with my twin in Florida.”

While some are missing the time spent with loved ones, others are missing the time spent at the gym.

“The thing I miss the most is The YMCA, just lifting weights.”

“I miss swimming laps at The Y.”

“Playing pickle-ball.”

“Taking my water exercise classes.”

Others mentioned they missed just normal, everyday things.

“We love to go out to eat dinner.”

“I miss going to church.”

“Church. We enjoy going to church.”

“See my friends, go out, go shopping.”

“Go see family and go out to eat.”

“Just go to different places we’d like to go to.”

“Hug the grandkids first. Be normal ourselves and get on with normal life.”

“I’m going to make pizza.”

The stay-at-home order is still in effect and gatherings of 10 or more people are still not allowed. On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine talked more in-depth about plans to reopen the state.