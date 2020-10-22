EPA’s list of COVID-19 disinfectants continues to grow past 500 products

The agency has an interactive search tool on its website that you can use to look up your disinfectant to see if it's on the list

(WKBN) – The Environmental Protection Agency’s list of disinfectants that kill COVID-19 continues to grow.

The agency has an interactive search tool on its website that you can use to look up your disinfectant to see if it’s on the list. There are now over 500 products on the list.

The products are meant for surfaces and should be used according to directions on their labels.

After checking to see if the cleaning product is on the EPA’s list and reading its directions, you should first wash the surface with soap and water before disinfecting. Make sure you leave the disinfectant on the surface for the proper amount of time, according to the product’s label. Wear gloves while cleaning and wash your hands after. Make sure cleaning products are locked up and away from children and pets.

The EPA said it will continue to update its list of COVID-19 disinfectants.

