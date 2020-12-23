EMT says he has COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on plane passenger who later died

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An EMT says he has symptoms of COVID-19 after performing CPR on a man who went into cardiac arrest on a flight.

Tony Aldapa says his training kicked in and he didn’t think twice about jumping into action when he saw a passenger in distress on a flight from Orlando to Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

Aldapa and two other health care workers treated the man as the plane made an emergency landing.

The passenger was taken to a Louisiana hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy confirmed that man was infected with COVID-19.

United Airlines says they gave the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the flight manifest to warn passengers of the potential exposure.