Employee of Canfield Giant Eagle tests positive for COVID-19

The employee's last day of work before testing positive was May 14

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An employee at the Giant Eagle in Canfield has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the business confirmed.

Spokesperson Dan Donovan released the following statement:

The safety of our Team Members and guests remains our top priority. We have received confirmation that a Team Member at our Canfield Giant Eagle has tested positive for COVID-19. Our focus is on ensuring that the Team Member is cared for and that others who may have come into close contact with the individual are appropriately notified. The Team Member’s last day of work was May 14, and we continue rigorous sanitization efforts throughout this, and all, stores.

Positive cases have also been reported at the Giant Eagle on Boardman-Canfield Road earlier this year, and that business has remained after rigorous cleaning.

Giant Eagle has made changes to keep customers safe, including plexiglass and social distancing floor indicators as well as increasing cleaning efforts.