Emergency Management officials asking for donations for healthcare workers and first responders

MAHONING CO., (WKBN) – Emergency Management officials in Mahoning County and all across ohio are looking for help collecting protective supplies for use by local healthcare workers and first responders.

EMA Director Dennis O’Hara says the county has now received two shipments of personal protective gear from the Strategic National Stockpile, but he admits it’s nowhere nearly enough to meet the needs of all local providers.

“So what we’re doing right now is assessing the most priority needs of facilities where they are at the bare minimum, so that we can fill that gap as best as possible,” said O’Hara.

He says the EMA is collecting donations of protective masks, gowns, gloves and other supplies so they can be re-distributed.

Those who can help are asked not to take them to the EMA office, but to call or email the agency to make arrangements at 330-599-5351 or donateppe@mahoningcountyoh.gov.