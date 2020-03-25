Emergency Management Agency asking for mask, glove donations

If you have medical-grade gloves, N95 or surgical masks, goggles, eye protection, fluid shield or medical gowns/Tyvex suits, local first responders and medical personnel could use them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency is collecting donations of personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves, from residents and businesses.

Workers went through some of the donations Tuesday afternoon.

The EMA is working tirelessly to make sure our first responders and medical professionals have what they need to stay safe during this pandemic.

EMA Director Dennis O’Hara said they’ve gotten several donations so far, but they’re still looking for more.

“At this time, no one can restock because the supply and demand is so high and the availability of PPE for everybody is very low. I mean, everybody is competing for the same stuff so we are inventorying it and we will prioritize…We have not distributed anything yet but we’ll go on a case-by-case basis so that we, as a country, can most effectively utilize the resources that we have available. So amongst our first responders, where we can share resources, utilize mutual aid, so on and so forth.”

If you have medical-grade gloves, N95 or surgical masks, goggles, eye protection, fluid shield or medical gowns/Tyvex suits that you are able to donate, please call the EMA at 330-599-5351. You can also email donateppe@mahoningcountyoh.gov.