Emergency doctors in Ohio believe surge in coronavirus cases linked to Halloween parties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland Wednesday to talk about the new measures the state is taking to curb the spread of coronavirus while urging people to cancel their plans for Thanksgiving.

Ohio is ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 cases a day currently, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In September that was around 1,000.

Dr. Carla O’Day, MD, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center was at the press conference.

“Some of us in emergency medicine thinks it’s from Halloween,” she shared.

“The timing is right. It takes about two weeks for this virus, once you’ve been exposed, to really take over in your body.”

“There were lots of Halloween parties,” she continued.

There were many warnings in the press conference about rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations.

“The holiday that’s coming up next is Thanksgiving, and I would urge all of you to rethink your Thanksgiving plans. Make them small or skip it this year.”

Dr. O’Day said Northeast Ohio is already low on hospital beds.

“When we talk about stress on the hospitals, the real stress is going to be, and is already, on personnel. We have nowhere to borrow nurses, to borrow doctors.” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Tuesday, the governor announced a 21-day curfew would start Thursday.

Retail must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout, and pharmacies and grocery stores can also remain open. DeWine said the curfew is not intended to stop anyone from going to work or getting medical attention, adding people should use common sense.

“We think we have a formula here to do it, to start knocking the curve down again, and we’re going to try it,” the governor said Tuesday.

“It took us 5 months to get to our first 100-thousand cases and we had over 100-thousand cases of spread over the last 3 weeks,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

There is some skepticism from residents over how much the curfew could help curb the increase in coronavirus cases.

Other states seeing a rise in cases are also implementing curfews.

LIVE UPDATES: