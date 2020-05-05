Ellwood City business owners ready for Lawrence County to reopen this Friday

The owners of shops in the downtown area are looking forward to people being back on the streets

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – This Friday, the stay-at-home order will be lifted in some Pennsylvania counties, one of which is Lawrence.

Residents in Ellwood City are thrilled as retail stores will be back in business.

The owners of shops in the downtown area are looking forward to people being back on the streets.

“Obviously, the business here will hopefully pick back up and stuff like that, along with my other business owners up and down the street, and we can get back to our lives kind of,” said Dr. John Allen, of Allen Chiropractic.

Restaurants will still only be allowed to offer take-out service and hair salons will still be closed.

Guidelines on social distancing and wearing a face mask in public will still be in effect as well.