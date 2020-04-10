Elkton union president reports different COVID-19 stats than Federal Bureau of Prisons

Both sources are reporting that three inmates have died

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a big discrepancy in the numbers indicating the toll the coronavirus is taking on the staff and inmates inside Columbiana County’s Elkton federal prison.

As of Thursday night, the Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting that 10 inmates and nine staff members have tested positive. Those are the only statistics being released at this time.

But, Elkton prison’s union president, Joseph Mayle, says he’s getting different numbers from management inside the facility that are much worse.

Mayle says 67 inmates have either tested positive or are showing symptoms of the coronavirus and that they’re all being isolated.

He says another 44 inmates have been hospitalized, 14 of which are on ventilators.

Mayle also says 12 staff members have tested positive.

According to Mayle, the prison only has 83 testing kits, so a lot of the tests are being done at the hospitals.

Both sources are reporting that three inmates have died, though.