Elkton union disagrees with Bureau of Prisons on COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus

The union president at the federal prison in Columbiana County says the situation is way worse

Elkton federal prison in Columbiana County

WKBN

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest numbers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County ranked 10th in the country for number of COVID-19 cases.

According to the bureau, 10 inmates and 10 staff members have tested positive. Three inmates have died.

But there’s still a big discrepancy from inside the facility.

Elkton prison union president Joseph Mayle reports 60 inmates are in isolation. Those inmates either tested positive or are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

In addition, 42 inmates are hospitalized — 18 of them are on ventilators.

Mayle said 13 staff members have tested positive.

