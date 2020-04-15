Breaking News
Elkton prison reports another death, new cases of COVID-19

The union president for the federal prison in Columbiana County said a fifth inmate died Tuesday

Elkton federal prison, Columbiana County

WKBN

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – More deaths and cases of COVID-19 are being reported at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting four inmates have died and 36 have tested positive — that’s up 12 from Monday.

However, the prison’s union president, Joseph Mayle, is reporting 5 inmate deaths. He said this inmate died Tuesday.

The bureau is also reporting 11 more staff members have tested positive, bringing the total to 26.

Mayle said 49 inmates are in isolation, another 34 are hospitalized and 17 are on ventilators.

