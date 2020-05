The Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to increase the testing to 150 inmates a day

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – More inmates at the federal prison in Elkton will be tested for COVID-19.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons plans to increase the testing to 150 inmates a day.

There are 2,400 inmates at the prison.

Right now, they are only testing about 100 inmates a week.