Elkton Federal Prison sees more positive COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The numbers of inmates and staff at Elkton Federal Prison who have tested positive for COVID-19 has gone up Sunday.

There are 24 inmates and 14 staff members who have tested positive, according to BOP.

The number of inmates has increased from the 13 who tested positive Saturday. The number of staff has remained the same.

There are no new deaths at the prison, keeping the total at 3, who were all inmates.

As of Sunday, April 12, 19 inmates and 12 staff have recovered.

Nationwide, there are 352 federal inmates who have confirmed positive test results of COVID-19 along with 189 BOP staff members, according to BOP.