Eight counties move to level 3 on Ohio’s public health advisory system

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Eight counties across Ohio have been upgraded to red in the state’s coronavirus alert system.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 22 counties across the state now fall under the state’s Level 3 advisory.

In addition, Allen County in the northwest part of the state has been placed on the state’s Level 3 watchlist, meaning it is close to reaching the highest level, purple level 4.

DeWine said a number of cases in the new red counties were due to large gatherings, such as an event at a winery in Henry County, pool parties in Allen County, and a funeral and bars in Lawrence County.

Four counties – Butler, Lorain, Summit, and Wood – have all had their red levels downgraded to orange, level 2. DeWine added all four counties remain close to level 3, despite being downgraded.

“This tells us that, overall, the measures to mitigate #COVID19 spread in red counties- increased diligence in social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, reducing interactions with others outside your household- may be helping to slow the increase in these counties,” DeWine tweeted.

Athens County, last week on the level 3 watch list, has been removed from the watch list, but remains at level 3.

The advisory system is updated by the state every Thursday.

Added to Watch List:

Allen

Upgraded to Red Alert Level 3:

Clark

Defiance

Erie

Hardin

Henry

Lawrence

Marion

Medina

Downgraded to Orange Alert Level 2:

Butler

Lorain

Summit

Wood

Removed from Watch List:

Athens

A number of central Ohio counties — Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, and Union — remain at level 3.

Franklin County has had more than 225 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Licking County had more than 110 cases per 100,000 residents over the same period.

