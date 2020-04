Neighbors decorated the front of their houses to signal the Easter Bunny to drive through their street

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sirens were heard in Hubbard Saturday, but there was no need to be alarmed. The Easter Bunny was on a truck riding around.

Due to COVID-19 cancelling Easter events, the Hubbard Eagle, along with Hubbard School Administration and Mayor Ben Kyle, brought some Easter joy to the children and families in the community.

Neighbors even decorated the front of their houses to signal the Easter Bunny to drive through their street.