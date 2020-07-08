East Liverpool Hospital restricts all visitation

The restriction is in place until further notice

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool Hospital administrators have restricted all visitation at the facility.

A post on the hospital’s Facebook page said visitation is restricted until further notice.

Rick Perez, director of business development and marketing, said the new protocols are in place because of COVID-19 spikes in Ohio and elsewhere.

“We follow CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines, and we are doing everything to make sure the patients, staff and community are protected. We will take every precaution and limit or say no visitation,” Perez said.

Perez said consideration may be made on a case by case basis and with end of life circumstances.