EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been almost two years since the East Liverpool City Hospital had no COVID-19 patients admitted, but this week, the hospital again hit that benchmark.

The hospital posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that it had zero COVID-19-positive patients admitted.

Rick Perez, director of marketing and business development, told us this is the first time it has been this way since a brief period in June 2020.

“We are so proud of our healthcare team and staff at East Liverpool City Hospital/East Liverpool Health System. The team has been relentless in their pursuit to keeping our community and tri-state region safe while providing exceptional patient-centric care,” Perez said in a statement. “Our team has and will continue to provide the award-winning care we have been recognized for as being a 100 top hospital in the nation and consistent Leapfrog Grade A for patient safety. We could not be more proud of our healthcare team and staff.”

Perez said it’s uncertain how long it can stay this way, however, they will remain optimistic with the current COVID-19 trend.

“We want to say thank you to our entire healthcare team and staff within our East Liverpool Health System (East Liverpool City Hospital/River Valley Physicians/East Liverpool Therapy Center/Ohio Valley Home Health). We also want to say thank you to our community for its continued support,” Perez said.

He says they will continue to take a proactive approach to keeping our healthcare team, staff and community safe.