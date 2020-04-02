East Liverpool City Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19

As of Thursday morning, the Columbiana County Health District reported 23 positive cases in the county

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Hospital confirmed Thursday one of its patients has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said it is taking every necessary precaution to protect community members and their health care workers on the frontline.

They are asking for community support and cooperation as their team works to care for all patients at the facility.

As of Thursday morning, the Columbiana County Health District reported 23 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

