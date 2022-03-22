EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool City Hospital has reached a landmark since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For one week, the hospital has had zero COVID-19 patients admitted.

We first reported that the hospital reached zero admitted patients on March 16, and since then, it kept the trend up.

Rick Perez, director of Marketing and Business Development, says they are taking a proactive approach to the care they supply to their patients. He also said patient safety is always their priority.