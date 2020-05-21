Eager crowds line up for local business reopenings Thursday

People lined up to get back inside T.J. Maxx in the Shops at Boardman Park, which reopened Thursday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crowds awaited the reopening of some local stores and restaurants on Thursday.

Those doors were ordered closed by Governor Mike DeWine in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now, employees will be in masks. Markings are also on the ground, warning customers to stay 6-feet apart.

Shoppers don’t have to wear a mask, but they are encouraged to bring one.

Along with the reopening of T.J. Maxx, Carter’s, which sells baby clothing, also reopened. Bath & Body Works reopens Friday.

For the first time in two months, restaurants and bars across Ohio can also reopen inside dining.

Eager customers were at Yankee Kitchen in Boardman Thursday morning.



The Ohio Restaurant Association says seven in 10 restaurants plan to start indoor dining again.

There are some changes, however.



Parties of 10 or more are not allowed. Customers must be seated when eating or drinking. Servers will wear masks.

There also has to be at least six feet between tables, or a barrier.

If customers are showing symptoms of COVID-19, they could be asked to leave.

Ohio campgrounds can also fully reopen.



If you go, there are guidelines: