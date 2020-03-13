During school closures, Valley districts making sure children still get fed

No school means no school lunches and for some, it is a bigger problem than it may seem

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As millions of school kids in Ohio are being ordered to stay home because of the COVID-19 outbreak, local school districts are making efforts to ensure those who count on free meals at school still get the food they need.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that all Ohio schools will be closed for three weeks, starting on Monday. Schools were told they have until the end of the day on Monday to close their doors, but some have already decided to cancel classes now.

“We have the ability to feed multiple, not just kids but also multiple meals. So we will have food available for breakfast as well as lunch,” said John Lacy, executive director of business operations for Warren City Schools.

Lacy said that as the days go on, they will continue to evaluate the needs of each student.

All five of Warren’s schools will serve lunches in their cafeterias from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday until the statewide closing is lifted.

The district is asking for students to go to the school building closest to where they live, regardless of whether they are enrolled there.

Lunch pick-up is also being offered at the following locations from noon to 1 p.m.:

Community Garden (former Laird School site) – 565 Laird Ave.

Hampshire House – 244 5th St. SW

Packard Park – Mahoning Avenue

Renaissance Place – 1948 Palmyra Road

Warren Family Mission – 155 Tod Ave. NW

Warren Heights – 504 Douglas St. NW

YMCA-Trumbull Family Fitness – 210 High St.

St. Paul Lutheran Church – 2860 East Market St.

F.O.C.U.S. Building (former ACOP building) – 2051 Niles Rd. SE

A Warren City Schools vehicle will be at each site. Call the district’s food service department for any questions at 330-841-2321.

There are other local families besides the ones in Warren that rely on the food provided during school hours.

In some districts, there are even programs that send food home with children for the weekends.

While some area schools are trying to iron out all of the details on how they’re going to feed their kids, Austintown did put a plan in place on Friday. They’re going to have four pick-up locations similar to a drive-thru. Parents can drive up, pick up the food and bring it home to their kids.

“They are entitled to a breakfast and a lunch and there is no limit as far as how many children they have with them. We will provide a meal for each of those students that is there,” said Alexis Weber, food service director for Austintown Schools.

And for those concerned with how they will afford this program…

“It is free to anybody who is willing to come for those meals,” Weber said.

More districts plan to release food program information on Monday and throughout next week.