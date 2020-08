Testing is on a first come, first served basis

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Warren Friday.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Trumbull Plaza on Parkman Road NW.

The Trumbull Community Action Program is teaming up with the Trumbull County Health District, the City of Warren and the Ohio National Guard for the event.

Testing is on a first come, first served basis.

