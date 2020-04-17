Drive-thru virus testing scheduled for Columbiana County

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is scheduled next week in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is scheduled for next week in Columbiana.

City officials announced Friday that the testing site will be in the pool parking lot at Firestone Park Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In order to be tested, you must be pre-registered through QUICKmed. That process can be done online.

To complete your registration, you must speak with a representative from QUICKmed on the phone after your online registration prior to coming to the site. If you have questions, call (330) 759-8500.

Drivers are asked to enter the park off of Springfield Road and exit at East Park Avenue.

Credit: City of Columbiana

Other drive-thru testing has already been conducted in Campbell and Austintown.