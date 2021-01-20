Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Columbiana County

Individuals unable to get a vaccine this week will get priority at future clinics

(WKBN) – The Columbiana County Combined Health District is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds.

It’s for those 80 years old and older, and no registration is necessary for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The second dose would be given 21 days later.

Seniors will be required to provide a driver’s license, state ID or another form of identification that includes a birthdate.

There is a limit on vaccines and anyone who doesn’t get the vaccine this week will be given priority at additional clinic(s) next week.

Those attending are asked to wear clothing that allows them to get to the upper arm easily as there are no changing rooms at the clinic.

Visit the Columbiana County Health District’s website, Facebook page or YouTube channel for step-by-step guidelines on how the clinic will work and what to expect at the fairgrounds.

Anyone who is 80 years old or older that is unable to get the vaccine this week is encouraged to call 330-692-2210 starting Jan. 25 through Jan. 29 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to speak with a scheduling specialist.

Health officials expect to receive a large amount of calls and ask individuals to be patient if they need to call.

More clinics will be scheduled for those who are 75 years old or older, and the plans will be posted on the Columbiana County Health District’s website, or individuals can dial 2-1-1.

The fairgrounds is located at 225 Lee Avenue in Lisbon.