Drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown and Youngstown Health District are holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Covelli Centre.

The clinic is for people with COVID-19 symptoms or those who have had direct exposure to the virus.

Testing will be held on June 10 and 11.

Preregistration begins at 8 a.m. Friday, June 5 and closes at noon on July 11. It is required to attend.

To register, visit www.quickmed-uc.com or call 724-734-5235 or 330-759-0085.

Those who preregistered will need to enter through the Covelli Centre’s main driveway off E. Front Street. They should remain in their vehicles and follow traffic control cones and officers.

Testing will also be available for walk-up patients. If walking there, patients should enter the main plaza and stand near the Covelli Centre’s VIP entrance and main driveway turnaround.