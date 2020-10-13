Drive-thru COVID-19 test site planned in Warren later this month

You must register ahead of time to be tested

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Warren later this month.

On Friday, Oct. 30, ONE Health Ohio will be testing people ages 5 years old and older from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will take place at Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center at 1977 Niles Rd. SE.

Tests are free, but you need to have your ID and insurance card with you.

You must register ahead of time to be tested. To secure your spot, call 330-884-6122.

Pre-registration ends at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

