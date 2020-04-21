Drive-thru coronavirus testing scheduled in Warren

The testing is scheduled to happen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place in Warren next week.

The testing is scheduled to happen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28 in the parking lot of Packard Music Hall.

The testing is open to the public, however, those interested in receiving testing must pre-register.

First responders will have a reserved time between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m.

Those interested must register at www.QuickMed-uc.com or by phone at 724-734-5235.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25.

In order to qualify for testing, people must have at least two symptoms of coronavirus. Medical workers and first responders must have the two symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is suspected of having COVID-19.

There is a charge for the testing, which may be covered by insurance. This will be discussed during registration.

Testing is being conducted in collaboration with Quick Med Urgent Care of Cortland, Cornerstone CM Inc. of Poland and Ten Healthcare of St. Louis, MO.