Dr. Levine addresses coronavirus vaccine concerns for Pa.

It will happen once the FDA grants an "emergency use authorization," but Levine warns life won't return to normal right away

(WKBN) – It could be a matter of weeks or months before the nation’s first vaccine against the coronavirus is available, and Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health said Thursday the state should be ready for it.

Although there is no specific date for its release, Doctor Rachel Levine says her department is putting together a plan for distributing the vaccine around the state.

“It really is not going to change the policies and procedures that we have or really that they would have until we get enough of the people in the commonwealth vaccinated that there are significant decreases in the amount of community spread,” said Levine.

She says mask wearing, social distancing and restrictions on large crowds could remain in effect for many months after the vaccine is released.

