Dr. Fauci recommends wearing goggles, face shields in addition to masks

Doctors say one protects others and one protects you

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is now suggesting people wear goggles or some other type of eye protection to better protect themselves from COVID-19 in addition to masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already been recommending people wear some kind of eye covering, but neither the CDC nor Fauci has pushed wearing goggles because they are not as easily available as face masks.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, recommended the use of face shields in addition to masks.

“The mask protects others to block those droplets and block that contamination that happens when you speak, or sing, or talk or even breathe,” Birx said on Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

“The thing about the face shields, we think that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability for them to touch their eyes and spread the virus, as well as those droplets coming toward them. So there are two different technologies for two different reasons.”

