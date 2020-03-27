Dr. Amy Acton’s actions inspire Ohioans

In less than a month, the "Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club" garnered more than 73,000 followers from all over Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People across Ohio gather around a television every day around 2 p.m. and wait for the daily briefing with Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

In less than a month, the “Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club” garnered more than 73,000 followers from all over Ohio. Fans express their love for Dr. Acton through music, dances, photos and memes.

The @DrAmyActon FANPAGE on Facebook has over 71,000 people in it! You should see some of the amazing things on there. I talked to this little dude and some others who are looking up to Dr. Acton right now! Story airs tonight at 4:30pm! @nbc4i #COVID19Response #snackinwithacton pic.twitter.com/8GJdyXKUPD — Danielle Grossman (@NBC4Danielle) March 27, 2020

“It’s reassuring when I watch her,” said Kelli Evans, a nurse in Central Ohio. “I actually feel reassured and I actually cry every time I watch her because she’s very inspiring.”

Natalie Deal is a nurse as well and she said Dr. Acton has been inspiring to adults and kids alike.

“I love that we can get our kids involved and show them how we’re responding to such a crazy time,” Deal said. “Dr. Action has kept so much poise and kept so calm. She’s really amazing when I watch her, she provides so much calmness.”

Deal’s and Evans’ children have been dressing up and playing Dr. Acton who they see as a real-life superhero.

“You’re seeing a real doctor on TV every day,” Evans said. “Kids are seeing her and how real and open and honest she is.”

Even at such a young age, the kids are making what sense they can of this pandemic and in turn, they’re making an impact on Ohio’s community through social media.

“As a nurse, every day is different,” Deal said. “We’re learning new things, what’s wrong, what’s right and it’s all new and she’s done such a great job at being so level headed.”