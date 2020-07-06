Dr. Amy Acton receives Citizen of the Year award from Bexley

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio's former health director, was honored over the weekend with the Citizen of the Year award from the town of Bexley where she lives

BEXLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio’s former health director, was honored over the weekend with the Citizen of the Year award from the town of Bexley where she lives.

Acton’s honor was awarded as part of the city’s annual Independence Day celebration, held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler presented the proclamation to Acton. Three of her children also spoke at the event.

Acton stepped down as director of the Ohio Department of Health last month but still serves Governor Mike DeWine as his senior health advisor.

Bexley is among several cities in Ohio, including Dayton, Cincinnati and Cleveland that have enacted mandatory mask requirements in public.

Acton has taken heat for her public stance on mask wearing and many of her public orders during the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, she has received accolades for her actions and was postured as a model for other health officials to follow in some national media outlets.