Dr. Acton lays out 5-part plan for living with coronavirus in Ohio over next 18 months

Dr. Acton reiterates that the next 18 months will be a slow return to normal life in Ohio

by: Kristine Varkony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says Ohioans will be living with COVID-19 prevention measures for the next 18 months.

“We are building an extensive response and recovery plan and network,” she said at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

The five-part plan she laid out as scientists work to perfect antiviral treatments and eventually a vaccine includes continuing social distancing:

  1. Social Distancing
  2. Testing
  3. Contact Tracing
  4. Isolation and Quarantine
  5. Excellent treatment

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.

Dr. Acton reiterates that the next 18 months will be a slow return to normal life in Ohio, starting with the lowest risk activities.

