Dozens of ambulances headed to New York stop at Truck World in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – Ambulances headed from St. Louis to New York stopped in Hubbard for gas Monday.

It was quite a sight to see the dozens of emergency vehicles at Truck World on Bailey Road. Check out the pictures Truck World posted on its Facebook page.

New York City has become the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S. with over 1,200 deaths.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers amid the “staggering” number of deaths.

Authorities warned that the crisis is pushing New York’s hospitals to the breaking point.

Cuomo said the city also needs a million more health care workers.