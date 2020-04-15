Donation brings Belleria delivery to Boardman first responders

There was enough food to cover deliveries to the police department and all three firehouses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Belleria in Struthers loaded up cavatelli, meatballs, antipasto salad and rolls to feed 70 Boardman police officers and firefighters.

Joe and Lou Rossi, of Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, saw the donation to Youngstown and Struthers first responders last week.

The Rossi brothers are retired firemen and wanted to do the same for Boardman first responders, where the funeral home is located.

“It’s important to help because there are so many people putting their life on hold, putting their life on the line to help take care of others who are sick,” Frank Lellio said. “With the restaurant still fortunate to have great customers, loyal employees that also want to give, it’s only right that we reach out and help during this difficult time.”

