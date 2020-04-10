Donate to help Trumbull Co. nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic

It'll help support those organizations working with the immediate needs of the community

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is working to help support area nonprofits during the pandemic.

The Rapid Response Fund through the Trumbull County Community Foundation has been able to raise more than $50,000 so far.

It’ll help support those organizations working with the immediate needs of the community, providing food, housing, mental health services and access to health services, as well as those ensuring first responders and medical workers have access to much-needed personal protective equipment.

“Primarily, this will go to these programs and services that are here operating in Trumbull County already that have a demonstrated need,” said James Dignan, volunteer campaign coordinator.

