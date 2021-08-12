DOH to make vaccine announcement protecting vulnerable Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is expected to make an announcement Thursday on how it plans to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians from the Coronavirus.

The announcement will impact the health and safety of those living and working in skilled nursing facilities.

Earlier in the week, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new vaccine initiative that required Commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate-care facilities to get vaccinated by September 7.

The Wolf administration also announced a vaccine incentive for state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction. On October 1, all vaccinated state employees are eligible for an additional 7.5 to 8 hours of paid time off.

Thursday’s news conference will be held at Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg at 11 a.m.

