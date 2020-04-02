Doctors ask people to go straight home after testing

Breaking News
Dr. Ayne Amjad said she has seen people out and about after she conducted a test

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are taking advantage of the many testing sites, health care providers ask that you stay home. If you were tested for COVID-19, you are asked to self quarantine until you get your results back.

Dr. Ayne Amjad said she has seen people out and about after she conducted a test.

“If you really think you have COVID-19, you need to go straight home and self isolate until you get the results. We have had several calls of patients who get tested and then they are going around town,” Amjad said.

Dr. Amjad said if you do not quarantine, you put others at risk of getting the virus.

