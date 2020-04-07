Doctor hopes we won’t need Covelli Centre for patient overflow

Gov. DeWine announced the arena was one of six locations around Ohio to hold patients if hospitals run out of room

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s chief medical officer said it may take the next two weeks to convert the Covelli Centre into an alternative hospital site, but he hopes we won’t ever need it.

On Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the arena was one of six locations around the state to hold patients if hospitals run out of available space.

Dr. James Kravec said Mercy Health administrators have been working to expand their capabilities to handle the potential for more patients needing to be hospitalized.

“Opening up more units as intensive care units, opening up more nontraditional units within the hospital to take care of more patients, such as the post-anesthesia unit, etc. So those continue to happen every day, including today.”

While that is happening, Kravec said hospital staff members are working with the Ohio National Guard to get the supplies needed to convert the arena into a patient care site.