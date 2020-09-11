Doctor declines DeWine’s appointment to head up Ohio Dept. of Health

Coronavirus

The Governor's administration will continue its search for a full-time director

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration for the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health, citing personal reasons.

The Governor’s administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Gov. Mike DeWine named Dr. Joan Duwve as the next director at the Ohio Department of Health earlier Thursday.

Dr. Duwve would have replaced Dr. Amy Acton who helped lead the charge in combating the coronavirus when it first began in Ohio in March. Acton has since resigned.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com