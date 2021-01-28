DeWine’s COVID update included live feed from Austintown Giant Eagle

DeWine was asked when people under 65 might expect to be eligible to be vaccinated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of Governor Mike DeWine’s briefing Thursday focused on the vaccine. He spent some time talking specifically about vaccinating school employees, which will begin next week.

First, he took a live feed from the Austintown Giant Eagle where Pharmacist Rebecca Clarke gave the shot to 88-year-old Auguste Johnson of Youngstown. Johnson said he’d been ready to get it for a couple of weeks.

“So, the school personnel will be in front of 11 or so million of your fellow Ohioans. I know everyone wants to start next Monday, next week, we simply do not have the supplies to do that,” DeWine said.

DeWine was asked when people under 65 might expect to be eligible to be vaccinated and he gave no indication on when that might be.

“The reason we’re resisting is the data is still the same. Eighty-seven percent of the people in Ohio who have died of COVID have been 65 years of age or older,” he said.