DeWine vetoes limit on penalties for health order breaches

The bill would have set limits on fines for violating health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Friday, as promised, that would have prohibited criminal penalties for violations of state or local health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which was sponsored by state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a Bowling Green Republican, would instead have allowed fines of not more than $100 for violating a local order and not more than $150 for violating a state order.

DeWine, a fellow Republican, spoke out against the legislation, labeling it “a tragic mistake” that would keep governments from taking bold action against the COVID-19 crisis.

A part of the amended bill, which DeWine agreed with, called for increasing the penalty for people selling drugs near recovery centers.

This bill, as introduced, would have increased the penalty for individuals who seek to harm the health and safety of Ohioans in recovery by selling controlled substances near recovery centers. This is an idea I support and look forward to the day I sign that provision into law. However, the bill was amended in a way that would make it difficult for local health officials to protect the public’s safety and fight the spread of COVID-19 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

DeWine added that now is not the time to “change tactics and impeded local health officials.”

