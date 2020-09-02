DeWine uses Trumbull County example in warning about Fourth of July gatherings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the end of July with 1,453 new cases reported Tuesday. With the holiday weekend approaching, Governor Mike DeWine said the potential for another spike is possible if we aren’t careful.

Dewine cited the Fourth of July statistics as a cautionary tale. That’s when Ohio saw a significant spike in coronavirus related deaths and cases, and he doesn’t want a repeat over the Labor Day weekend.

“We can get together. We can have fun, but we have to be very, very careful,” DeWine said during a Tuesday coronavirus briefing in Columbus.

DeWine said Ohio averaged 1,500 COVID-19 cases per day in mid-July. They believe a big portion of those resulted from large gatherings during the Fourth of July.

“We know it takes about one week or maybe two for people to develop symptoms after coming into contact with someone who is contagious. We should remember that some people may not show symptoms of being sick at all,” he said.

The governor detailed several cases in which large group gatherings resulted in a number of positive cases. Among them, a card game between neighbors in Trumbull County.

“The neighbor got sick the day after the car game and now all the family members are positive. Two of the family members passed it along to their spouses,” DeWine said.

DeWine says we must continue to do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID19 over the Labor Day holiday and every day.

“Remember that whenever there is more activity, we are going to see more cases,” he said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: