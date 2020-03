Tune into First News at 3 p.m. for a live update on COVID-19

(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced Sunday that he will be holding a news conference today at 3 p.m. on WKBN 27.

Dewine and the health department Director Amy Acton M.D. will give an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response.

You can watch live on TV at 3 p.m., or stream it online or on the WKBN mobile app.