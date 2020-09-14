DeWine signs law giving COVID-19 lawsuit immunity

It also shields health care providers from liability in tort actions regarding the care and services they provide during this pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 606 into law Monday that would give some lawsuit immunity in connection to contracting COVID-19.

The bill ensures civil immunity to individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses and other entities from lawsuits arising from exposure, transmission or contraction of COVID-19, or any mutation of the virus, as long as they were not showing reckless, intentional or willful misconduct.

Today I signed House Bill 606, which ensures civil immunity to individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses, and other entities from lawsuits arising from exposure, transmission, or contraction of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QH1cwDJIW2 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 14, 2020

It also shields health care providers from liability in tort actions regarding the care and services they provide during this pandemic unless they were acting recklessly or displaying intentional misconduct.

“On behalf of the 1,200 members of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), we thank you for signing House Bill (HB) 606 into law today, September 14, 2020. In a time of uncertainty, Ohio’s educational leaders are working tirelessly so that our children can learn in safe, supportive environments. HB 606 provides additional protections for Ohio’s schools as they seek to return students to the classroom and to as much normalcy as possible. Thank you for your sensitivity to the countless challenges our schools are facing. Your support of HB 606 is one of the many ways you have partnered with Ohio’s schools to help them navigate the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Kirk, Hamilton, Ph.D., executive director, Ohio’s Superintendent’s Association

Governor DeWine was joined by Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof and Ohio Speaker of the House Robert Cupp via videoconference for the announcement.

