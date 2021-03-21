DeWine signs emergency education bill concerning state assessments

This makes changes in regards to state assessments, high school graduation requirements and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed House Bill 67 into law.

This makes changes in regards to state assessments, high school graduation requirements and more.

Boards of education are encouraged by House Bill 67 to waive some requirements for federal and state testing during this unusual school year.

In February, the federal Education Department announced it would not forgo federally required tests, but would “be flexible” during the pandemic.

An emergency clause in the bill made sure it went into effect immediately upon signing, which was yesterday.