COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill Thursday that could impact Ohio unemployment benefits in the future.
House Bill 614 creates a council with a goal of reforming the state’s unemployment compensation system.
The Jobs and Family Services director would be required to create a staffing plan for employees to handle claims for benefits.
The bill also clears the way for $650 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to be given to Ohio communities.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Richard G. “Dick” Babcock, Hempfield Township, PA
- Photos: Rainbows and hail seen across Valley
- Kevin P. Dawes, Hempfield Township, PA
- DeWine signs bill releasing $650 million in virus aid, addresses unemployment system
- Youngstown council asked to approve spending more to pick up old mattresses across city