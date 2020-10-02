DeWine signs bill releasing $650 million in virus aid, addresses unemployment system

The bill also clears the way for $650 million in federal coronavirus relief funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill Thursday that could impact Ohio unemployment benefits in the future.

House Bill 614 creates a council with a goal of reforming the state’s unemployment compensation system.

The Jobs and Family Services director would be required to create a staffing plan for employees to handle claims for benefits.

The bill also clears the way for $650 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to be given to Ohio communities.

