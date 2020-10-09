DeWine says rent relief plan could come with some ‘significant money’

Governor Mike DeWine says he expects to make an announcement next week

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Help could be on the horizon for Ohioans struggling with rent or mortgage payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his press conference Friday in Vienna Township, Governor Mike DeWine says he expects to make an announcement next week that would help people struggling to pay rent.

DeWine said he’s been working with the General Assembly on the details of the announcement that he says will include a “significant amount of money.”

“It’s important for people not to have to worry about rent. It’s important for people who own, you know, have a mortgage, not to have to worry about that if they can’t make the mortgage or if they can’t pay that rent,” DeWine said.

DeWine says the state will also be trying to help small businesses who are struggling with money in the form of grants.

